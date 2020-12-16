University of Florida alumnus named NASA’s Chief of Safety and Mission Assurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As NASA shifts into high gear in planning to send people to Mars, they are turning to a Florida Gator to keep the astronauts safe.

Russ DeLoach was named NASA’s Chief of Safety and Mission Assurance Tuesday by administrator Jim Bridenstine.

DeLoach earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Florida.

He has been with NASA since 1987 and takes over the new job January 1st.

