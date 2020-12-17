Alachua County Commission Chair talks about plans of county-wide summit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commission is working to communicate more with its cities next year.

When commissioner Ken Cornell became county commission chair in November, the new commission discussed reaching out to cities and having joint meetings again.

Cornell said it has been about a year since the county has hosted them and the meetings are in the process of being scheduled.

He said there will be a summit amongst the county commissioners next month and they plan on seeking out individual meetings with the cities in February and March.

“I view this as a townhall for the community,” Cornell said. “I think that anytime elected officials can speak in a public forum, invite the public to hear the different issues that we’re all addressing, it’s beneficial.”

Cornell said the commission is planning to have a county-wide summit with the mayors of each city and state representatives in April or May.

“We represent the people at all different levels and the best government is a government closest to the people,” Cornell said. “It’s something I’m always open to and actually excited about.”

