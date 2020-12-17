Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Dec 17

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

These 12-week-old kitties are Gremlin, Gus and Boo. They are all dreaming of being under the Christmas tree. Shelter staff say they would love to go home with you.

Hermione is a 5-year-old Catahoula-Shepherd mix. Whether she’s out for a walk or curling up for some snuggle time on the couch they say she’s more than ready to start a new adventure with you.

Adoption fees are waived as they encourage people to ‘watch their heart grow’ this holiday season when they adopt a pet.

They do note they’ll be closed on Christmas eve and Christmas day but will reopen on the 26th.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30am to 5:30pm.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptable animals to schedule a visit by email at acas@alachuacounty.us.

