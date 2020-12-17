Advertisement

Bobcat players sign with FCS programs

Departing seniors helped Buchholz to 8-2 record this season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz teammates Damien Curtis, Matt Clayton, and Quan Smith held a coincidental letter of intent ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate their college commitments.

Curtis, a defensive back, and Clayton, a defensive end, will remain teammates at Wofford. Clayton led Buchholz with nine tackles for a loss this fall.

Smith, who rushed for over 1,000 yards this fall, signed with Kennesaw State. The trio was instrumental in the Bobcats finishing 8-2 overall.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Gator football team sounds off after loss to 37-34 loss to LSU
Florida football team sounds off after loss to LSU
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Polk County deputies arrested Jorge Ortiz and Chanthan Khouleanghak for their part in...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Parents: Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is breathing on his own, FaceTimed team

Latest News

Dan Mullen addresses media post signing day
Dan Mullen talks Gator signing class
This week's Meldon Law Scholar-Athlete of the week is Kinsey Akins from Trenton.
Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kinsey Akins (Trenton)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Gators welcome new class on Early Signing Day
Keyontae Johnson continues to improve after collapsing in Florida's basketball against Florida...
Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin shares some good news on Keyontae Johnson