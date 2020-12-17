Bobcat players sign with FCS programs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz teammates Damien Curtis, Matt Clayton, and Quan Smith held a coincidental letter of intent ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate their college commitments.

Curtis, a defensive back, and Clayton, a defensive end, will remain teammates at Wofford. Clayton led Buchholz with nine tackles for a loss this fall.

Smith, who rushed for over 1,000 yards this fall, signed with Kennesaw State. The trio was instrumental in the Bobcats finishing 8-2 overall.

