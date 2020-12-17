Columbia County Report: Lake City celebrating Wreaths Across America and a land-use change is set to be voted on by county commissioners

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are meeting Thursday afternoon and a big part of their meeting will be a quasi-judicial hearing for an appeal of a recent land-use change.

In the summer, an exception was granted for nearly 13 acres of agricultural designated property South of Ft. White to build an RV campground. Several residents who live near the U.S. 27 property spoke out against the change but the Board of Adjustment voted 3 to 2 to grant it.

Attorneys for both the landowner and the adjacent property owners will present testimony and evidence to commissioners. A decision to either deny or grant the appeal is expected. Depending on the outcome, either party can take the decision to circuit court.

This Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day, and around the world, American military heroes will be remembered for their sacrifice.

That includes Lake City where the American Legion will lay wreaths at the Veterans Memorial at Olustee Park. The annual tradition began in 1992 with a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and since then has spread to more than 2,100 across the U.S., at sea, and abroad.

“As we adhere to and dedicate that ceremony to the Wreaths Across America mission of remember the fallen veterans, honor those who serve, but also teach the young in our communities of what our freedom means,” said Michael Ziegler, an American Legion Post 57 adjutant and membership officer.

Saturday’s event begins at noon when the wreaths will arrive in downtown Lake City with the American Legion riders, escorted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Legion members will lay six live wreaths, one for each military branch, and the ceremony will include an address from Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore.

The wreaths will remain on display in the weeks after the event for park visitors to observe.

Santa Claus is getting a little help answering letters from children this year.

The Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Canopy at Lake Harper Assisted Living Facility to help Santa respond to children’s letters. So far, more than 200 letters have been received.

“We had decided with all of the restrictions put in by covid and, you know, we’re not able to do large typical events and parades, etc., that we still wanted to do something for the kids. Make sure that they know that Santa was still thinking about them and that Christmas time was a time for family,” said Theresa Pinto, the Chamber Executive Director.

A group of residents at The Canopy act as Santa’s helpers and sort through each letter and then write a response back. Some of the residents were so touched by the letters that they wanted to provide gifts to the children.

“It’s become this connection even an emotional connection between the kids that are writing these letters to the residents, to not only the residents but the team and staff here at The Canopy,” said Abbey Rocco, Marketing Director for The Canopy

Letters will be officially accepted through tomorrow, however, chamber leaders say that if a letter arrives after the deadline they will accept letters through this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.