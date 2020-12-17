Commission Chair speaks out against Springs County Initiative

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners have mostly remained quiet about the growing support surrounding Springs County until now.

On Wednesday, chair of the board Ken Cornell commented on the initiative five years in the making led by Newberry commissioner Tim Marden.

Part of the proposed plan would split Alachua County down State Road 121, which is 34th Street in Gainesville.

“I don’t really have a lot of thoughts about it. I think it’s unfortunate that a group of fringe individuals that are led by a member of the John Birch society are seeking to secede from and split off from Alachua County. So I’m not in favor it right now,” says Cornell.

Marden stands by his membership in the John Birch Society which according to the website is a conservative political group meant to support and defend the constitution.

“He can say whatever he wants about me but the fact of the matter is the motto for the john birch society is less government, more responsibility with god’s help a better world. And if that’s something that the commission disagrees with then maybe he needs to give me a call and we can have a conversation about it.” says, Marden.

A county-wide summit with elected officials of the municipalities is set for sometime in January.

