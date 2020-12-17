Advertisement

Commission Chair speaks out against Springs County Initiative

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners have mostly remained quiet about the growing support surrounding Springs County until now.

On Wednesday, chair of the board Ken Cornell commented on the initiative five years in the making led by Newberry commissioner Tim Marden.

Part of the proposed plan would split Alachua County down State Road 121, which is 34th Street in Gainesville.

“I don’t really have a lot of thoughts about it. I think it’s unfortunate that a group of fringe individuals that are led by a member of the John Birch society are seeking to secede from and split off from Alachua County. So I’m not in favor it right now,” says Cornell.

Marden stands by his membership in the John Birch Society which according to the website is a conservative political group meant to support and defend the constitution.

“He can say whatever he wants about me but the fact of the matter is the motto for the john birch society is less government, more responsibility with god’s help a better world. And if that’s something that the commission disagrees with then maybe he needs to give me a call and we can have a conversation about it.” says, Marden.

A county-wide summit with elected officials of the municipalities is set for sometime in January.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Keyontae Johnson continues to improve after collapsing in Florida's basketball against Florida...
Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin shares some good news on Keyontae Johnson
After nearly five decades, the city of Gainesville is saying goodbye to Leonardo’s By the Slice.
Gainesville says goodbye to Leonardo’s By The Slice
Ichetucknee River
Tubing will stop on part of the Ichetucknee River this spring

Latest News

Q&A: UF Health infectious disease expert answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
Q&A: UF Health infectious disease expert answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
Q&A: UF Health infectious disease expert answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
Q&A: UF Health infectious disease expert answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
FULL INTERVIEW: TV20 goes one-on-one with UF Health Infectious Diseases expert Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi
thumbnail
Columbia County Report: Lake City celebrating Wreaths Across America and a land-use change is set to be voted on by county commissioners