Dave & Buster’s coming to Gainesville, hiring

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Dave & Buster’s is coming to Gainesville and they are adding more than 100 jobs.

The restaurant/arcade is slated to open on Feb. 8, 2021 at Celebration Pointe, bringing with it 125 new jobs to the area.

According to a press release, the location is looking to fill several positions like: game techs, bar tenders, line cooks, manager and many more.

Applications are currently being accepted and all interested candidates are encouraged to complete the online application at //daveandbusters.com/careers.

Dave &Buster’s will also be implementing several safety measures at the site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are a few of the measures they will put in place, according to their press release.

Dave & Buster’s will be implementing the following safety measures at the hiring site:

  • Socially distancing during all interviews
  • Pens, Computers and Desks will be sanitized between applicants
  • Dave & Buster’s Managers and applicant temperatures will be taken upon entry of the hiring site
  • Masks will be required for all Dave & Buster’s team members and applicants

The new Gainesville location is the ninth Dave & Buster’s in Florida.

“We can’t wait to open our doors at the new Florida location and provide good, clean fun to this lively community,” said Gainesville General Manager, Kendrick Smith said in the press release. “At Dave & Buster’s we are always looking to hire those that ‘work hard and play hard’ and look forward to building our family of passionate and goal-oriented individuals that will provide a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience to all of our guests.”

