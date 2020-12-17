Advertisement

Florida Gators basketball postpones next three games, Keyontae Johnson continues to improve

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a first round men's college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Dec. 17, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators community received some welcomed news on Thursday.

According to a statement from the University of Florida, Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to show progress.

“Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “He and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and well-wishes.”

Johnson collapsed during Florida’s game last week against Florida State last Saturday. It is still unclear why he did collapse during the game.

Stricklin also announced that UF’s next three non-conference men’s basketball games will be postponed. These games include Dec. 19 vs. Florida Atlantic, Dec. 20 vs. Florida A&M and Dec. 22 vs. James Madison.

“This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae’s family, friends and teammates,” Stricklin added. “Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year.”

