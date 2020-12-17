Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a multiplex home fire
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville multiplex home caught fire Wednesday evening.
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the home on NW 10th street around 5:00pm.
Crews say the fire was primarily in the kitchen and attic. A vent was made in the roof to let out hot air and the fire was contained.
No injuries were reported.
