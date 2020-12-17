Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a multiplex home fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville multiplex home caught fire Wednesday evening.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the home on NW 10th street around 5:00pm.

Crews say the fire was primarily in the kitchen and attic. A vent was made in the roof to let out hot air and the fire was contained.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.