Gainesville Police de-escalates attempted suicide by cop situation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say they were able to successfully de-escalate a false imprisonment and attempted suicide by cop situation.

Officers say they responded to a home on Northwest 28th Terrace Tuesday.

A woman’s adult son had locked her in the home and would not let her leave.

The man who had two knives reportedly told officers he was going to force them to shoot.

A negotiations response team talked him down and the man was taken to UF Shands.

He is facing false imprisonment charges.

