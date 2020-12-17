“It was just the community gathering place”: Leonardo’s Pizza-by-the-slice in Gainesville announces permanent closure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There were dozens of people lined up down the block to get a final taste of a Gainesville staple. This comes after Leonardo’s pizza on University Avenue announce their final night of serving slices.

There’s a long line outside of Leonardo’s Pizza by the slice tonight. Why? Because it’s their last night open before they permanently close. People tell me the wait is worth it for this Gainesville staple. Tune in at 11 to get a final look. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/9duWZLaZfY — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) December 16, 2020

“I knew they were closing in December and it totally didn’t cross my mind until that Instagram,” said University of Florida senior Hailie Garcia.

The Instagram post was uploaded on the same day of closure and quickly spread. For Garcia and her friend Hannah Prom, the restaurant plays a special role in their time at the University.

“This is the first place freshman year that me and one of my roommates came to because we had like seen reviews about it so now we’re both seniors so wrapping up our college experience coming here for the last time compared to like the first time,” added Prom. “First time I ate out in Gainesville it was here.”

In 2018, the restaurant extended the lease to June 2020. Although, financial problems brought on by the pandemic were the final straw.

In the final chapter, an hour wait time did not deter one couple from getting in their last order.

“A big Leo and a large caesar and some rolls, lots and lots of rolls,” is just a part of the order that Salina Briseno and Doug Kiker placed. They were just a few of the many served at Leonardo’s throughout it’s nearly 50 year history.

“Many a night, you know gathering, crowds of people hanging out,” said Kiker. “When I was college everybody I knew had worked here at one point which meant that when you went in you got a free pitcher of beer and it was just the community gathering place,” added Briseno.

UF still owns the property that is scheduled to house a new music school.

