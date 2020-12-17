Advertisement

“It was just the community gathering place”: Leonardo’s Pizza-by-the-slice in Gainesville announces permanent closure

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There were dozens of people lined up down the block to get a final taste of a Gainesville staple. This comes after Leonardo’s pizza on University Avenue announce their final night of serving slices.

“I knew they were closing in December and it totally didn’t cross my mind until that Instagram,” said University of Florida senior Hailie Garcia.

The Instagram post was uploaded on the same day of closure and quickly spread. For Garcia and her friend Hannah Prom, the restaurant plays a special role in their time at the University.

“This is the first place freshman year that me and one of my roommates came to because we had like seen reviews about it so now we’re both seniors so wrapping up our college experience coming here for the last time compared to like the first time,” added Prom. “First time I ate out in Gainesville it was here.”

In 2018, the restaurant extended the lease to June 2020. Although, financial problems brought on by the pandemic were the final straw.

In the final chapter, an hour wait time did not deter one couple from getting in their last order.

“A big Leo and a large caesar and some rolls, lots and lots of rolls,” is just a part of the order that Salina Briseno and Doug Kiker placed. They were just a few of the many served at Leonardo’s throughout it’s nearly 50 year history.

“Many a night, you know gathering, crowds of people hanging out,” said Kiker. “When I was college everybody I knew had worked here at one point which meant that when you went in you got a free pitcher of beer and it was just the community gathering place,” added Briseno.

UF still owns the property that is scheduled to house a new music school.

RELATED STORIES:

https://www.wcjb.com/content/news/New-Music-School-Planned-for-Bistro-1245-and-Leonardos-by-the-Slice-Location-477140313.html

https://www.wcjb.com/content/news/Leonardos-By-The-Slice-extends-lease-494309371.html

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Keyontae Johnson continues to improve after collapsing in Florida's basketball against Florida...
Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin shares some good news on Keyontae Johnson
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
After nearly five decades, the city of Gainesville is saying goodbye to Leonardo’s By the Slice.
Gainesville says goodbye to Leonardo’s By The Slice
Ichetucknee River
Tubing will stop on part of the Ichetucknee River this spring

Latest News

Moderna’s COVID-19 is being distributed to NCFL hospitals once it is approved
Moderna’s COVID-19 is being distributed to NCFL hospitals once it is approved
GFR Residential Fire
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a multiplex home fire
Large Leonardo's Pizza
“It was just the community gathering place”: Leonardo’s Pizza-by-the-slice in Gainesville announces permanent closure
As the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines reach hospitals across the State of Florida, there is...
Medical community aims to build trust about COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL minority communities