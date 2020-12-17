Moderna’s COVID-19 is being distributed to NCFL hospitals once it is approved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 200 Florida hospitals including many in North Central Florida are on the list to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine once it is available.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday, 367,000 doses of the vaccine could be delivered to Florida next week.

The North Central Florida hospitals include, AdventHealth Ocala, Lake City Medical Center, Ocala Regional Medical Center, and North Florida Regional Medical Center, as well as UF Health Rehab Hospital and UF Health Shands Hospital.

DeSantis says this comes just in time as future Pfizer vaccines are uncertain.

“We have not been as sure about additional Pfizer vaccines for the rest of December, initially we were going to get 200,000 next week and then 250,000 the following week, last week of December. Then they you have none necessarily,” says Governor DeSantis.

The governor spoke at John Know Village in Pompano Beach where one of the first nursing home residents was vaccinated in the state.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.