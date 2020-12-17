Advertisement

Moderna’s COVID-19 is being distributed to NCFL hospitals once it is approved

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 200 Florida hospitals including many in North Central Florida are on the list to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine once it is available.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday, 367,000 doses of the vaccine could be delivered to Florida next week.

The North Central Florida hospitals include, AdventHealth Ocala, Lake City Medical Center, Ocala Regional Medical Center, and North Florida Regional Medical Center, as well as UF Health Rehab Hospital and UF Health Shands Hospital.

DeSantis says this comes just in time as future Pfizer vaccines are uncertain.

“We have not been as sure about additional Pfizer vaccines for the rest of December, initially we were going to get 200,000 next week and then 250,000 the following week, last week of December. Then they you have none necessarily,” says Governor DeSantis.

The governor spoke at John Know Village in Pompano Beach where one of the first nursing home residents was vaccinated in the state.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Keyontae Johnson continues to improve after collapsing in Florida's basketball against Florida...
Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin shares some good news on Keyontae Johnson
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
After nearly five decades, the city of Gainesville is saying goodbye to Leonardo’s By the Slice.
Gainesville says goodbye to Leonardo’s By The Slice
Ichetucknee River
Tubing will stop on part of the Ichetucknee River this spring

Latest News

GFR Residential Fire
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a multiplex home fire
Large Leonardo's Pizza
“It was just the community gathering place”: Leonardo’s Pizza-by-the-slice in Gainesville announces permanent closure
Large Leonardo's Pizza
“It was just the community gathering place”: Leonardo’s Pizza-by-the-slice in Gainesville announces permanent closure
As the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines reach hospitals across the State of Florida, there is...
Medical community aims to build trust about COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL minority communities