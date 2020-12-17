Multiple food distributions happening in NCFL Thursday

(WCJB) - Multiple food distributions are being held Thursday to help people in North Central Florida.

First from 9:30am to 1:00pm across Alachua County, Deeper Purpose Community Church will be giving out 16 days of meals to help feed kids up to age 18. Regardless of what school they attend students can get food from any of 24 different pickup sites.

Starting at 1:00pm, Branford United Methodist Church will be giving out boxes of food. This is at their location on Northwest Henry Avenue and Northwest Express Street.

And Lake City Church of Christ welcomes people starting at 3:00pm for their giveaway focused on families with students in school. They ask people to line up at the softball fields parking lot.

