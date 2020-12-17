Advertisement

North Florida Regional Medical Center received ‘A’ grade from independent watchdog organization

By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville hospital is receiving high marks.

An independent watchdog organization gave North Florida Regional Medical Center an ‘A’ grade for the third time in a row.

Leapfrog hospital grades range from “A” to “F” and are measured using publicly available hospital safety data.

Scores are based on the hospital’s prevention of errors, injuries, or other harm to patients.

