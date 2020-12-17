Social justice mural project to bring color and change to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is hoping to bring color and change to the community with a social justice mural project as part of the 352walls Community Artist Program.

At the Martin Luther King Multi-purpose Center two different artists work on different paintings, sharing one message in common which is social justice.

Artists Pam Valcante and Myqual Lewis are two of 12 artist participating in the project.

“I know just a growing up here in Gainesville between to be able to have my artwork something so much bigger myself and represents those in the community I had to take a look for it,” said Lewis.

Lewis’s piece titled July 13th, 2012 is inspired by the rush of emotions he felt on the day the Trayvon Martin verdict came out. He said he hopes this piece inspires others to recognize the issues black people face in America.

“Now as a senior in college and seeing what was going on here in the summer kind of brought me to a new perspective of not only opening up my creativeness but drawings that have a bigger meaning to them,” said Lewis.

On the other side of the 8 by 8 mural, Valcante paints SJ Feminism. With each layer of paint, she said she advocates for women’s rights not just on a local level, but across the country.

“It is really speaking to women’s rights but including in and very inclusive of all the social justice that needs to be addressed in this country,” said Valcante.

The artists have until the end of next week to complete their murals.

The twelve artists and their mural locations are:

Robert Ponzio and Mimi Stocker at Cofrin Nature Park (4810 NW 8th Ave, 32605)

Myqueal Lewis and Pam Valcante adjacent the Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center (1028 NE 14th Street, 32601)

Thomas Berdugo and Jenna Horner at Oakview Park (810 NW 8th Ave, 32601)

Turbado Marabou and Angel Mir adjacent Porters Community Center ( 512 SW 2nd Terrace, 32601)

Jesus (Jah Seck) Martinez, Guido Montenegro, Justo (RAS) Rodriguez and Fabian Sanchez at Possum Creek Skate Park (4009 NW 53rd Ave, 32653)

