Thursday is the last day to donate to Toys for Tots at TV20

By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas is almost here and that means time is running out to help children in need.

Thursday is the last day to donate toys at the TV20 lobby at 6220 Northwest 43rd Street for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

TV20′s doors will close at 5:00pm.

There is a special need for toys for kids between 8 and 12 this year.

Organizers say they are seeing an increased demand during the pandemic.

