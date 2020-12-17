Uber to raise pickup rates from Gainesvile Regional Airport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Prices are going up for Gainesville Regional Airport customers using ride sharing.

According to a statement released by Uber, they said “despite concerns raised with airport officials that increased pickup rates at the Gainesville Regional Airport could have a negative impact in attracting business and tourism travelers to the area, airport pickup fees for riders will increase effective Friday, January 1, 2021. Uber reluctantly agreed to this new fee structure to ensure that there will be no interruption in service for those who depend on Uber to facilitate their transportation needs. We believe this increase is ill-timed during the ongoing pandemic, and ill-advised as we try to encourage a return of visitors.”

Pickup rates will increase from one to three dollars.

A company spokesperson says they warned airport officials that increasing rates could have a negative impact in attracting travelers especially during the pandemic.

