World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - As Ocala is the fifth fastest-growing city in the nation, even more financial growth is expected thanks to a massive new equine center and place for all things horse related.

The World Equestrian Center in Ocala hosted their first horse show, the “Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity.” The equine center is more than 3,000 acres and includes several restaurants.

“We are the horse capital of the world,” said CEO of Ocala/Marion Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Sheilley. “It really is a facility that is a major tourists draw major event space unlike anything else that exists and it’s here in our community and I really think it’s going to put Ocala on the market for other people who may not have realized this was a place to come.”

While many say this center is the Disneyland for horse people, it will also bring great financial growth to the Ocala, Marion county area.

“We know now that they’re pushing close to 200 jobs,” said Sheilley. “My guess is that the final number will be close to double that as they continue to add…as the hotel starts to open later in the spring and they continue to build out the facility so it is going to be a major employment center.”

Although horses are the main show, they also have venues for meetings and events. By bringing in new dollars, Sheilley said the center is expected to be a game changer for local growth.

“I think it’s a huge asset for everyone in the Ocala metro and the surrounding region,” added Sheilley. “We don’t have big meeting facilities any where in this region. You have to go all the way to Jacksonville or Orlando. This equals or surpasses anything in those markets. It’s going to do something for our economy that hasn’t been done by anything else.”

The center will host holiday events closer to Christmas but their next horse show will be in early January 2021.

