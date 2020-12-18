885,000 more Americans filed for unemployment benefits

(WCJB) - As the pandemic continues to get worse, 885,000 more Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

The US Labor Department numbers show that’s the highest level since September.

‘Continuing Claims,’ which track the total number of Americans seeking jobless benefits, fell to 5.5 million.

That’s down about 273,000,000 from last week.

A new look at Florida’s unemployment numbers is expected later Friday morning.

Previously we saw the statewide jobless rate fall, but numbers in North Central Florida rose.

