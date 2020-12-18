Alachua County Review Committee approves motion for Dollar General in Micanopy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Prior protests and public comment were not enough to halt the preliminary application approval for a new Dollar General store in Micanopy right off of US 441. The plan was presented to Alachua County’s Development Review Committee and passed 2 to 1.

“If it hasn’t occurred to the developers, we don’t want you here,” said Homer Jackmoore of Micanopy.

He was one of many who have expressed their disapproval since June of Dollar General’s plans to the committee.

“From the north, nobody is going to drive across Payne’s Prairie to come to the Dollar General store and there are not a lot of people on Waccahoota in the first place.,” added Jackmoore. “That leaves the West down Tuscawilla through our town center.”

The biggest concern of the opposition is the history behind the plot of land in question. Residents say there’s no need for excess lights and historians say the land was where the battle of Micanopy was fought. All things the developer says he’s aware of.

“I do recognize also the sensitive nature of this issue and we desire to be a good neighbor,” said Brian Crawfod, the CEO of Concept Companies, a developer based in Gainesville. The application approval came with a condition that the people of Micanopy are included in the final stages of the plan.

“We would be happy to meet with the city of Micanopy and a small group of interested parties and stakeholders,” added Crawford. “We don’t want to get into a situation where we’re in a hearing but we would be happy to just sit down with the stakeholders and discuss how the architecture of the building can complement that of Micanopy.”

The plan still needs final development approval from the committee before a recommendation is made to the board of county commissioners.

