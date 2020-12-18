Commissioners vote to overturn decision approving an RV park in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -There was a big setback Thursday night for a proposed recreational vehicle park near Fort White.

Columbia County commissioners voted unanimously to overturn an earlier decision to approve the campground on 13 acres designated for agriculture. The Board of Adjustment had voted 3 to 2 to grant the permit but a group of 17 neighbors appealed. They argued the park wasn’t compatible with the U.S. 27 property.

An attorney for the campground offered to make modifications to the proposal but commissioners decided they would have to start over.

