Advertisement

Cynthia Chestnut gains more endorsements for her bid to become Florida Democratic Party Chair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Cynthia Moore Chestnut has more support for her bid to become the new head of the state Democratic Party.

An email sent out on Thursday titled “Additional Black Leaders Endorse Chestnut,” included a second list of endorsements, which are an indicator of a candidate’s strength.

Most are current state lawmakers, such as House Minority Leader Bobby Dubose and Democratic Whip Ramon Alexander.

Chestnut’s strongest opponent may be former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, whose endorsements include State Senator Bobby Powell and former Senate Minority Leader Arthenia Joyner.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Keyontae Johnson continues to improve after collapsing in Florida's basketball against Florida...
Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin shares some good news on Keyontae Johnson
After nearly five decades, the city of Gainesville is saying goodbye to Leonardo’s By the Slice.
Gainesville says goodbye to Leonardo’s By The Slice
Ichetucknee River
Tubing will stop on part of the Ichetucknee River this spring

Latest News

Alachua Vaccine Company
Medical manufacturing company in Alachua is working to get a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment approved
35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail...
Alachua County Review Committee approves motion for Dollar General in Micanopy
Dollar General Opposition
Alachua County Review Committee approves motion for Dollar General in Micanopy
Commissioners vote to overturn decision approving an RV park in Columbia County
Commissioners vote to overturn decision approving an RV park in Columbia County