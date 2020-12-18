Cynthia Chestnut gains more endorsements for her bid to become Florida Democratic Party Chair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Cynthia Moore Chestnut has more support for her bid to become the new head of the state Democratic Party.

An email sent out on Thursday titled “Additional Black Leaders Endorse Chestnut,” included a second list of endorsements, which are an indicator of a candidate’s strength.

Most are current state lawmakers, such as House Minority Leader Bobby Dubose and Democratic Whip Ramon Alexander.

Chestnut’s strongest opponent may be former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, whose endorsements include State Senator Bobby Powell and former Senate Minority Leader Arthenia Joyner.

