Dave and Buster’s at Celebration Pointe to open February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dave and Buster’s is coming to North Central Florida and it’s bringing new jobs.

The location is set to open in February at Celebration Pointe in Gainesville.

This is the ninth Dave and Buster’s in Florida, and will be more than 18,000 square feet.

The arcade and restaurant is expected to hire 125 people in positions ranging from servers and bartenders to managers and cooks.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.