EPA agrees to give Florida authority to oversee wetlands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - An approval made Florida the first state in more than two decades to have control of a program that affects wetlands and environmentalists are not happy about the change.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted the state assumption of the 404 program.

The 404 program is the federal permitting program that regulates the discharge of fill material into wetlands.

The state is known for overseeing the largest wetland restoration project in the world, as well as many other environmental projects.

EPA said that the state assumption of the program allows DEP to use state resources to permit key projects quickly and streamline permitting procedures and eliminate the duplicative reviews that halt progress on both public works and environmental projects.

“This action allows Florida to effectively evaluate and issue permits under the clean water act to support the health of Florida’s waters residents and economy,” said U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Supporters of Florida’s assumption remarked how successful the state’s environmental resource program had been in permitting activities while improving environmental protections.”

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein shared why he is looking forward to the change.

“We think one of the most important things about having states lead the way is that we are right there with the resource and we will identify problems,” Valenstine said. “We will immediately if we see something happening to our resource, be able to say we need to change the clean water act to actually protect this resource better, we need additional resources, we need to work with our federal partners in a new way.”

While EPA said the DEP being approved to adopt the federal 404 program can enhance the protection of Florida’s wetlands, some environmentalists say otherwise.

Considered "a gift" and "a dream come true" for developers, today the US EPA transferred the authority to control... Posted by Florida Springs Council on Thursday, December 17, 2020

The Florida Springs Council disagreed with EPA’s action on Facebook saying that it’s “a dream come true for developers” and that it will “remove barriers” for developing in wetlands.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried also expressed opposition to EPA’s action.

Fried released a statement about the EPA and DEP agreement:

“Both the DeSantis and Trump administrations have demonstrated a disregard for transparency and disinterest in protecting our waters.

Those concerned with Florida’s environment have no reason to believe the State of Florida is prepared to manage critical wetlands permitting in a transparent, apolitical manner.

It is a dangerous mistake for Administrator Wheeler, on the Trump administration’s way out the door, to strip this authority from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and hand it off to an underfunded, understaffed state agency. Water is our state’s lifeblood, a public good on which all Floridians rely, and we must ensure the proper checks and balances remain in place to protect and conserve it for generations to come.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.