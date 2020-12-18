Advertisement

FDACS files suit against Matheson History Museum

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson History Museum may have to pay a fine if they want to continue operating as a non-profit.

The Florida Department of Agricutlure and Consumer Services has filed a suit in an Alachua County court to have the museum pay more than $10,000 and to not collect donations as a charitable organization until they have done so.

The FDACS says the museum failed to renew their registration as a charitable organization in September of 2019, but have continued to operate as one since - soliciting donations via their website.

The registration fee is $500 and the fine cannot exceed $10,000, according to the Solicitation of Contributions Act.

The suit was filed on Wednesday.

