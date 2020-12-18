Florida unemployment numbers remain unchanged in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jobless claims held steady in the month of November in the state of Florida.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released their monthly employment figures on Friday morning, showing no change to the state’s unemployment numbers.

The current unemployment rate is 6.4%, while the state lost 7,000 jobs during the month.

Ocala was one of two cities in the state that experienced job growth, adding 1900 jobs; Sebring was the other city where jobs were added.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.7 percent in November. The state lost 418,500 jobs over the year, a decrease of 4.6 percent. Nationally, the number of jobs fell 6.1 percent over the year.

