Former NCFL congressman donates to College of Central Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A former North Central Florida congressman is giving a large donation to an area college.

Cliff Stearns is donating nearly $270,000 to the College of Central Florida Foundation.

The money will be used to establish the Friend of Cliff Stearns Endowed Chair to support an annual speaker series.

The presentations will be open to students, faculty and the public.

They will include topics such as history, political science, and technology.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.