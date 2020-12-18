Free food distribution planned in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A free food distribution is planned Friday in Interlachen.

The First Baptist Church of Interlachen will host the drive-thru starting Friday at 9:00am and running through 11:00am.

They say it will be first come, first served and they ask everyone to stay in their car at all times.

This is their usual distribution held every 3rd Friday of the month.

