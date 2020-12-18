Gainesville Regional Airport to raise Uber pickup rates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the start of the new year, the Gainesville Regional Airport will be raising their Uber pick up fee from one to three dollars.

Uber spokesperson, Javi Correoso, said Uber tried pushing back as they warned increasing rates could have a negative impact in attracting travelers especially during the pandemic.

“We thought implementing a fee increase in the mist of a pandemic just wasn’t the right approach,” said Correoso. “We know its going to take us sometime to get back to pre-COVID demand on the platform which is why we were willing to potentially explore a phase out approach to this increase.”

Public Relations Manager, Erin Porter, said this increase is long overdue as the one dollar fee has been in effect since 2015. She said and other airports like Orlando and Tampa have fees as high $5.

“We took a survey of other airports in the state and in the country and found out what day their fees were and in many cases it’s much higher and in many cases also it’s a pick up and a drop off fee,” said Porter. “Really when you consider how much your entire trip costs it’s not a very big piece of that cost.”

Despite concerns, Correoso said Uber did not want to end their contract with the airport and remove the service for drivers and riders.

This increase is set to take effect starting on January 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.