Gator Insider: Florida prepares for SEC Championship game

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite a discouraging loss to LSU in last week’s home finale, all is not lost for the Gator Football team.  Florida could very well be eliminated from the College Football Playoff discussion but still has a chance to claim its first SEC crown since 2008 when it faces top-ranked Alabama in Atlanta on Saturday.  Steve Russell breaks down what has to go right for Florida in this week’s Gator Insider.

