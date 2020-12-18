Hawthorne drops state title game to Baker, 27-14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne football team came up short in its effort to bring the school its first state football championship, losing a 27-14 decision to Baker in Thursday’s FHSAA Class 1A state title game at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

The Hornets (10-3) raced out to an early 8-0 lead when Chaz Mackey connected with Terrell James for a 67-yard touchdown catch and run on the third snap from scrimmage. It was the first touchdown of the season for James.

Ultimately, Hawthorne was done in by turnovers. The Hornets coughed it up four times in the game, including an interception thrown by Mackey at the goal line late in the second quarter. The score was 8-7 Hawthorne at the time.

Baker (14-0) took advantage of the miscue and scored the go-head touchdown on a four-yard pass from Brody Sharpe to Ethan Edge with 13 seconds left until halftime. The Gators led 13-8.

Kayleb Wagner led Baker with 152 yards on 12 carries, including an eight-yard score in the fourth quarter to give the Gators a 27-8 lead. Hawthorne’s defense held Joe Brunson, a running back with 2,460 yards rushing on the season, to just 49 yards on 20 attempts.

Offensively for the Hornets, Mackey completed 20 of 29 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Hornets were held to minus two yards on the ground.

An Alachua County school has not won a state championship since Santa Fe in 1994. Gainesville High was the most recent county school prior to Hawthorne to reach a championship game, eight years ago.

The loss also continues a discouraging trend of championship game losses by first-time participants. Since 2016, only one of the last 10 teams to appear in a title game for the first time came away with the victory.

Baker, having advanced at least as far as the semifinals for the sixth straight season, won its sixth state title in program history.

