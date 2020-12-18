Advertisement

Lake City Police investigate crash involving a motorcycle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people in Lake City are recovering after a crash Thursday night.

According to Lake City police, they responded to a call of a person being hit on Southwest Arlington Boulevard just before 7 p.m.

The person was unresponsive and not breathing when crews arrived, but EMS was able to take life saving measures.

While at the scene, a motorcycle rider came up to officers, saying he may have hit someone, but was not sure if he did and did not remember the accident.

Both he and the victim were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
GPD: Three arrested for stealing weapons, credit cards from UF policemen cars
GPD: Three arrested for stealing weapons, credit cards from UF policemen cars
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
Dave & Buster’s coming to Gainesville, hiring
Dave & Buster’s coming to Gainesville, hiring

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner
Lake City Police investigate crash involving a motorcycle
Lake City Police investigate crash involving a motorcycle
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Florida unemployment numbers remain unchanged in November
Florida unemployment numbers remain unchanged in November