Lake City Police investigate crash involving a motorcycle

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people in Lake City are recovering after a crash Thursday night.

According to Lake City police, they responded to a call of a person being hit on Southwest Arlington Boulevard just before 7 p.m.

The person was unresponsive and not breathing when crews arrived, but EMS was able to take life saving measures.

While at the scene, a motorcycle rider came up to officers, saying he may have hit someone, but was not sure if he did and did not remember the accident.

Both he and the victim were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

