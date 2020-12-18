Marion Cultural Alliance welcomes 15 life-size horse statues for art project

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Artists will have an opportunity to dive in to their creativity for a horse project.

Marion Cultural Alliance welcomed fifteen life-size horse statues at Transformco in Ocala on Thursday.

The artists selected met with their patrons who approved their designs for their horse.

The HF 20/20 herd is the fourth horse fever public art project undertaken by the organization.

Horse Fever 20/20 Project Co-Chair Laurie Zink said the project is a great way to celebrate MCA’s 20th anniversary as well as add new public art in the community.

“I’m thrilled,” Zink said. “This project for the last 20 years has brought so much excitement and joy to our community and not to mention really good art. "

Artists loaded their horses and transported them to studios throughout the county where they will begin painting them.

The horses will be completed by Feb. 1 and will be on public display in the spring before they are installed at the location of the patron’s choice.

“We could not be more thrilled right now to see the horses come back painted,” Zink said. “We have some amazing designs coming in. I think it’s great especially at this time. It’s something we can all look forward to.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.