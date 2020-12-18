Advertisement

Marion Cultural Alliance welcomes 15 life-size horse statues for art project

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Artists will have an opportunity to dive in to their creativity for a horse project.

Marion Cultural Alliance welcomed fifteen life-size horse statues at Transformco in Ocala on Thursday.

The artists selected met with their patrons who approved their designs for their horse.

The HF 20/20 herd is the fourth horse fever public art project undertaken by the organization.

Horse Fever 20/20 Project Co-Chair Laurie Zink said the project is a great way to celebrate MCA’s 20th anniversary as well as add new public art in the community.

“I’m thrilled,” Zink said. “This project for the last 20 years has brought so much excitement and joy to our community and not to mention really good art. "

Artists loaded their horses and transported them to studios throughout the county where they will begin painting them.

The horses will be completed by Feb. 1 and will be on public display in the spring before they are installed at the location of the patron’s choice.

“We could not be more thrilled right now to see the horses come back painted,” Zink said. “We have some amazing designs coming in. I think it’s great especially at this time. It’s something we can all look forward to.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Keyontae Johnson continues to improve after collapsing in Florida's basketball against Florida...
Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin shares some good news on Keyontae Johnson
After nearly five decades, the city of Gainesville is saying goodbye to Leonardo’s By the Slice.
Gainesville says goodbye to Leonardo’s By The Slice
Ichetucknee River
Tubing will stop on part of the Ichetucknee River this spring

Latest News

Q&A: UF Health infectious disease expert answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
Q&A: UF Health infectious disease expert answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
Q&A: UF Health infectious disease expert answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
Q&A: UF Health infectious disease expert answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced that the U.S. Environmental...
EPA agrees to give Florida authority to oversee wetlands
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
FULL INTERVIEW: TV20 goes one-on-one with UF Health Infectious Diseases expert Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi