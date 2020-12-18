Medical manufacturing company in Alachua is working to get a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment approved
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - While people in North Central Florida are awaiting shipments of coronavirus vaccines, a company in the City of Alachua is hoping to add to the supply.
Ology Bioservices, a medical manufacturing company headquartered in Alachua, is working to get a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment approved.
A vaccine and a monoclonal antibody treatment are both in phase one of clinical trails.
Ology is working to ramp up manufacturing by constructing a new 43,000 square foot facility.
The new lab is expected to bring at least 130 jobs to the city.
