Meet Florida Trooper of the Year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outstanding gallantry in the apprehension of a suspect committing a criminal act is how the actions of a State Trooper were described earlier this week as he was being named Trooper of the Year.

The call for assistance came from Citrus County sheriffs deputies. They were in pursuit of of a stolen truck.

“All I had to do was travel the opposite direction and meet up with them” trooper Curtis Vaughn told us.

When they passed Vaughn did a U-turn.

Speeds climbed. The suspect had been in a chase just six months before this April 2019 incident. He was able to keep the Trooper at behind him. FHP Director Gene Spaulding says shots were fired from the pickup.

“He fired at least three shots. One of them sticking the windshield of one of the backup patrol cars.”

Trooper Vaughn was watching the silhouette of the driver “After the shots were fired. I didn’t see the movement, I just suspected he was still trying to shoot at us.”

“Without hesitation, Trooper vaughn continued his pursuit” says Spaulding.

At speeds topping 80 miles an hour Trooper Vaughn attempts several PIT or Pursuit and Intervention technique. His problem. The F 250 truck far out weights the FHP Charger, so his target is the ten inch trailer hitch on the back of the pickup. Vaughn says he was in his comfort zone.

“I was doing something I knew I had confidence in and I knew…just my ability was driving a car.”

At the Cabinet meeting where he Vaughn was honored, his speech was brief….afterwards we asked how he felt the night it was all over. Surprisingly, he said: “Another day. Normal night. I try to keep myself down here for a reason.”

For Trooper Vaughn it was just another day at the office…on wheels.

“Well done.. god Bless” added the Governor after passing the resolution naming him Trooper of the Year.

Earlier this year, the driver, 24 year old Travis Lovett was sentenced to 50 years in Prison.

