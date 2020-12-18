NCFL man arrested for possessing child pornography

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north central Florida man is behind bars after being arrested on child pornography charges.

According to Alachua County Sheriff deputies, Dominic Longo was in possession of more than 50 files of child porn.

Deputies attained a warrant to make the arrest after social media platforms, Tumblr and Snapchat, reported nude images of underage girls being uploaded to their platforms. These images included several photos of several young girls in various stages of undress, including one image where a minor was gagged and tied to a chair. “This image meets the definition of i “sadomasochistic abuse,” said investigators in the arrest report.

Longo is currently in the Alachua County jail with no bond set.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.