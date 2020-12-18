Advertisement

Ocala Police Department hosts blood drive in honor of late police chief

By Josh Kimble
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department hosted a blood drive Friday in honor of the late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

The blood drive was done in partnership with OneBlood which conducted the drive. Everyone who donated blood today was given a $20 Publix gift card and a Covid-19 antibody test.

“We were approached by OneBlood earlier last month to do this in honor of Chief Graham,” said OPD PIO Corie Byrd. “He was a public servant and he had donated blood previously and this was just another way that he could give back to the community even after his passing.”

The need for blood donations continues to be a major concern around the country. If you’re interested in donating blood, visit OneBlood or LifeSouth to find out where and how you can donate.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
GPD: Three arrested for stealing weapons, credit cards from UF policemen cars
GPD: Three arrested for stealing weapons, credit cards from UF policemen cars
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Dave & Buster’s coming to Gainesville, hiring
Dave & Buster’s coming to Gainesville, hiring

Latest News

In partnership with the City the of Ocala, the Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA), the College of...
Students learn about Ocala’s Black History mural
7-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by two dogs in her front yard
7-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by two dogs in her front yard
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson reached out to the fans for the first time since he...
Gators forward Keyontae Johnson: ‘God said my work here ain’t done’
thumbnail
Ocala Police Department hosts blood drive in honor of late police chief