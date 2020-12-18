Ocala Police Department hosts blood drive in honor of late police chief

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department hosted a blood drive Friday in honor of the late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

The blood drive was done in partnership with OneBlood which conducted the drive. Everyone who donated blood today was given a $20 Publix gift card and a Covid-19 antibody test.

“We were approached by OneBlood earlier last month to do this in honor of Chief Graham,” said OPD PIO Corie Byrd. “He was a public servant and he had donated blood previously and this was just another way that he could give back to the community even after his passing.”

The need for blood donations continues to be a major concern around the country. If you’re interested in donating blood, visit OneBlood or LifeSouth to find out where and how you can donate.

