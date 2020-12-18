Ocala Police to host blood drive to honor former Police Chief Greg Graham

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are asking the community to honor former Police Chief Greg Graham with a blood drive Friday.

From noon to 5:00pm, they invite people to the Ocala Police Department on South Pine Avenue.

People who donate will get a free $20 e-gift card on top of a thank you for saving lives.

They will also be testing for COVID-19 antibodies, along with medical checks like blood pressure, iron count, and cholesterol screening.

They ask people to book a time to donate.

