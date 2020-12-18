Ocala State Senator Dennis Baxley introduces mandatory moment of silence bill

(WCJB) - Ocala State Senator Dennis Baxley wants to require public school students to begin the day with a moment of silence.

Current state law, enacted in 2011, gives school districts the option to allow a moment of silence.

Baxley’s bill, introduced Thursday, claims “too few persons are able to experience even a moment of quiet reflection before plunging headlong into the activities of daily life.”

It would mandate up to two minutes of silence at the start of each school day.

