Pedestrian killed in crash on US-90 in Suwannee County

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say an unidentified pedestrian was killed while walking on US...
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say an unidentified pedestrian was killed while walking on US Highway 90.(WCJB)
By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is learning about a deadly crash from late Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say an unidentified pedestrian was killed while walking on US Highway 90.

They say the 44-year-old driver of a pickup truck was going east on US-90 when they hit the pedestrian, then came to a stop.

FHP is investigating. Suwannee County Fire Rescue declared the victim dead on the scene.

