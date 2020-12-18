Pedestrian killed in crash on US-90 in Suwannee County
Dec. 18, 2020
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is learning about a deadly crash from late Thursday night.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say an unidentified pedestrian was killed while walking on US Highway 90.
They say the 44-year-old driver of a pickup truck was going east on US-90 when they hit the pedestrian, then came to a stop.
FHP is investigating. Suwannee County Fire Rescue declared the victim dead on the scene.
