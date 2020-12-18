Q&A: UF Health infectious disease expert answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20: What are these two vaccines? The Pfizer and Moderna?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: So they’re both mRNA vaccines that essentially provide protection against COVID-19 by using a synthetic piece of our genetic material the MRNA and when those components are injected into our muscle, there are taken up by cells there and they’re essentially like a post-it note. They’re used to translate a piece of the virus protein which is then presented to the immune cells and they can get activated.

TV20: What makes these two vaccines different.

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: They are in general more efficacious than many of the other vaccines we have. They have the first vaccines that are used widely that have been produced using this technology. They’ve also been produced in very quick time. I would say those are the big differences.

TV20: When you take a look at these two vaccines separately, obviously, they’re produced by different manufacturers. Are there any ingredients that are different in either of these vaccines?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: Importantly, yes, they do not contain any egg based substances. So people with egg allergies that couldn’t have taken some of the vaccines can take these. Those with latex allergies can still take these. People who are immunocompromised and so on who can take some of our live attenuated vaccines where the virus is active and could replicate for this vaccine those folks can take it. So those are those are good things. I think this is this is this is better in a lot of those ways.

TV20: Now is there any noticeable distinguishing differences between the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: Not really, the biggest difference is the cold storage required. Moderna vaccine folks have been able to provide a way to stabilize the vaccine where it doesn’t require the minus 70 degrees freezer. I think that’s a huge difference in how we are going to use the vaccine and in places where they do not have the - 70 capability. The other difference is the Pfizer vaccine requires the second dose in 21 days the Moderna vaccine requires the second dose at 28 days. Otherwise, they’re they’re essentially the same. I would not prefer one vaccine or the other in terms of being a person receiving the vaccine.

TV20: Why are two doses of these vaccines required?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: Some vaccines need to some need three there’s few vaccines that require one dose. Even for the COVID vaccines Johnson & Johnson is working on are evaluating a one dose vaccine trials. So it’s not always required there be two doses. The simple explanation is that the first one sort of primes your immune system and makes your immune system sort of be ready. The second one then provides this heightened response. So people generally think of is one priming your body the second being the booster. I think that’s the easiest way to think about it.

TV20: Now, you said there are two specific time frames in which the second dose needs to be administered by why is there that specific time frame?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: So these vaccines go through this phase one, two, and three studies. Before we do them in volunteers and evaluate the final stages of the vaccine early signs directs when you give the second dose. If we feel like the immune system are falling down you then decide that is the right time to give the second dose. It’s just the way the studies were done. Other than being careful knowing that they’re two different vaccines and you have to give them a different times but really don’t think it makes that much of a difference.

TV20: As of this time 12:25 (PM) on December 17th, we know the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that has been approved. What was the testing and approval process like for the Pfizer vaccine?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: It is robust. All authorizations required the vaccine manufacture demonstrate safety, quality, and efficacy. The quality is unchanged you held to the same metric follow the same production standards, safe practices and so on producing the vaccine. That was very clear that they did follow the right ways to maintain quality of production. So there’s no contamination and so on. Next is the safety itself. It’s gone through these stages that all vaccines go through. People have a concern because it’s a smaller window that it’s been developed in but really that’s a function of the technology. Being able to produce things faster rather than grow them and eggs and things like that which can take a much longer period. The safety of doing the phase 1, 2, and 3 trials were maintained and each of these trials as an independent body that that evaluates the safety as the trial is progressing. So those reports are available going forward the FDA and other of their agencies the safety group as well reviewed those safety guidelines and then finally the efficacy. If the quality, safety, and then efficacy. Then the efficacy data was studied because it’s a new infection. We don’t have prior standards and evaluating, did they meet benchmark. You have to evaluate it based on how many were people in each group developed illness. So what we studied was symptomatic illness and compared who gets symptomatic infections or severe infections in each group. Their efficacy was great. It was above as everyone knows now above 94% efficacious would also effective in subgroups when they looked at above 65 years old and even in other subgroups it maintained that kind of efficacy. So these are what the FDA, their advisory panel and ACIP which reviews all our vaccinations all reviewed this data and did so publicly I think the have to acknowledge that them doing this review publicly and making it a priority that the the maintain a transparent process helpful. Sorry. It’s a long answer, but they went through this extensive robust system to make sure the Pfizer vaccine meet all of these and the same is going to be applied to the Modern vaccine.

TV20: The Pfizer vaccine was just approved, the Moderna vaccine will be going through a similar process in order for it to be on the market and given to people here across the country.

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: Yes, they seem very identical even the timeline of when they’re being reviewed and when we project distribution to start if they do get authorization. We are looking at a replication of the same process really. I just want to say this is FDA authorization, which is what the FDA can do for vaccines and for therapeutics., like we’ve seen for COVID. The approval the final approval will come sometime in the future, but would practically for people receiving the vaccine, it’s the same.

TV20: There were reports and you discussed it briefly that this was sort of fast tracked these two vaccines. What exactly does that mean?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: One of the things that delay is things right when you’re trying to produce a vaccine is the funding. Knowing that you’re going to take on this big intense job of proving safety, quality, and efficacy and knowing that you can produce this vaccine and still be able to sell enough of it to be commercially viable. For a drug company that matters and it takes a long time because you go through each step. Sequentially, you want to see safety data make sure everything’s okay. Then you want to do Phase 1, 2, and 3. Mot really have funding approved straight off the bat. I think that’s one of the big things that helped. The government put in money to say go ahead if it doesn’t work, that’s fine. We have you covered I think that sped it up knowing that there was funding. Two I would compare it to the moon landing. We had this technology that was there for 10 years a few other things. They all came together at this time to make the vaccine happen quicker. The MRNA technology has been around for a decade but didn’t really have a target. It was a technology in search of a target and this is the perfect one just the widest characteristics make it good to get vaccine as well. For HIV we’ve tried and tried and tried and not able to so it’s a vaccine characteristic, virus characteristics itself. The funding issue then doing these phases 1,2, and 3 sort of in parallel rather than doing them sequentially one after the other that if you can think of it that compresses the timeline, right if you can do them in parallel. the last step I think and the most important one they developed a lot of doses of the vaccine sequentially as well. They didn’t wait until the approval process happens and then start production. That’s why we we caught them out quickly and we also had one thing to work on right the whole world is just focused on one thing. So you had a lot of people working together collaboratively in developing this vaccine quicker. The safety and quality weren’t compromised. It was doing these Innovative steps that helped get it out quicker.

TV20: What are some of the known risk factors with these two vaccines as of right now?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: To start off, I think the same ones that you would expect with every vaccine talk about the common ones. You get an injection in your muscle, it’s going to hurt. You will have local site reactions, which is your immune system getting activated locally. You get an injection in the arm, locally the cells are going to come in right and then get activated. So you have injections site issues redness, some soreness and so on. Then you have the system exchanges which are essentially a body getting activated what we would see sort of with the flu vaccine. Chills, fever, body aches, some fatigue. I would say they were like a mild flu illness to a moderate flu illness. I would say the to be completely transparent the side effects, there are a little bit more then you would see with the flu vaccine. There about 2 to 3% with the first shot and we did see some side effects with the placebo as well. So you have to think about that, we saw about 1% to 2% with the placebo too. Then with the second dose a little bit higher. They start to get a 7 to 9 percent and fatigue is one and so on. They last only for 24 to at best 48 hours. So it’s short-lived. It’s sort of a moderate flu-like illness for a day or so or a mild flu-like illness for a day or so and you can take some acetaminophen some Tylenol or Ibuprofen and will help with those side affects. A rare person can have a severe side effect. So anaphylaxis reaction a severe reaction where you could have bad rash through the body or hives or your throat closing up and things. These weren’t really scenes much in the studies and every vaccination site is prepared to with EpiPens and things like that in case it happens. It’s very rare. I would say we’ve vaccinated about 570 people yesterday. We haven’t seen a single one, but we prepared for it, if it does happen.

TV20: Now out in Alaska we did hear about reports that someone who was vaccinated did suffer from severe allergic reaction because of the Pfizer vaccine. What can that be credited to?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: It can be a couple of things and that’s where we are careful when we’re evaluating people. If they’ve had an allergy to a prior vaccine or injectable medication that was severe. We are a little more careful with how long we want to monitor them. We monitor them for 30 minutes versus 15 minutes. We also advise them to discuss with their doctor or with others in the risk versus benefit there. I think this is to address what we saw out of the UK where a couple of people who have prior severe reactions had a severe reaction with this vaccine as well. So something for people who consider. When you look at reactions to ingredients ingredients in this vaccine or not ones that you usually see in anything else. So it’s an unusual for people to have an allergy to that already. We know with any substance that we take whether it’s medications and antibiotic you can still have a severe reaction in a few people and that’s holds true for this vaccine to. I don’t I don’t believe it’s anything that’s extraordinarily different with this one.

TV20: Obviously, you said at UF Health you administered more than 500 doses yesterday and didn’t see any severe reactions. What do you think can be credited to severe reactions if someone does experience that and do you think it’s just knowing your body and knowing what you’re allergic to?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: In some ways, yes, but if you have a drug reaction or a food reaction doesn’t mean you’re going to have a more severe reaction to this. A lot of us in the US have allergies to antibiotics to food substances. It doesn’t mean you’ll automatically have a severe reaction with this. I would caution that it’s mostly IV medications if you have any reaction to IV medication you should discuss it and let the people know the vaccination center that it’s something you’ve had so you can be monitored longer. We know what’s going on. But in general I would say if I’m allergic to strawberries or something and I have or nuts, peanut allergy is common doesn’t mean you’ll have a more severe reaction with the vaccine. I don’t think there’s an easy way to know who’s going to have a more severe reaction. All things known I would say your risk is comparable to anyone else if you have a mild or moderate reaction with anything else any substance.

TV20: Obviously we’re focused on the now with this vaccine the Pfizer and the Moderna. How can it change or evolve within the next year and even past that?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: I think going forward will have more vaccines come up. The Oxford vaccine is one and then the J&J vaccine has another. I think we’ll have multiple tools come through. I think over time we’ll get enough people vaccinated to reach that herd immunity. The stronger we send messaging to folks that this is something your healthcare workers are receiving or the high-risk groups in long-term care facilities are receiving and so should the community I think over time will reach that mark. There are questions on what this means for transmitting the virus going forward a few months or a year. Will this just vaccine just prevent me from getting sick, but does that truly prevent me from transmitting the infection to others that’s an unknown at this point. I think we all know that all even over the next couple of months. I think we’ll have more information on that. Will the viruses mutate in some way that this vaccine doesn’t work anymore, it’s possible. But it’s not like the flu vaccine where you have to change the vaccine every year this virus mutates very little and they’ve chosen a very conserved region of the spike protein which causes the infection as part of the vaccine. So the expectation is that that’s unlikely to happen. But with all things time will tell so those are the things to look forward, study and follow up over the next few months. Also while we are studying and learning about those to continue to practice what we are doing. Distancing, ventilation of your home when you’re meeting others. If you can meet outdoors, that’s great, that’s the best ventilation. Wearing a mask when you’re when you’re outside your own home. So those things will continue to be important for the next few months.

TV20: Will we be taking COVID-19 vaccines annually like we do with the flu vaccines?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: I personally don’t think so. But we don’t have enough evidence either way to know that. Just trying to understand the virus and comparing it to the flu virus the flu virus changes a lot more and a lot more quickly. That’s why we have to change the vaccine over every year and your immunity might not last that long. Early reports and what we know from infection with the virus tells us immunity might be longer than the flu vaccine then the flu virus. The vaccine as well, I think in general will you need it a couple of years down maybe but I don’t think he’ll be an annual one.

TV20: What are we hoping to learn more about what the vaccines or with people who have taken the vaccines?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: I think studies are great but I think a real life experience also gives us a lot more information. How robust is the response say someone has received the vaccine today. We’re asking that people continue to follow all the safe precautions. Are they protected and how long are they protected from infection and how will people behave once they receive the vaccine? It’s hard to predict human behavior. I would expect that people who receive the vaccine are just going to tell their neighbors and everyone else, I got it and it was good experience and you should get it to and continue to follow the safe practices as we go into the future until we know for certain that this robust immune response that’s long enough. That it’s may be preventing transmission. I think that’s the thing. We’ll just have to see how humans react to things. You can think or estimate how some one might react but as a population, that’s the real test. That’s the heavy lift. I think once people see their own healthcare providers receive the vaccine. I think they’ll be much more confident in getting the vaccine themselves. Then watching how we behave in the public even after we receive the vaccine is going to be informative for how the community should react in the public domain after they received. I think we’ll see people step up. I think the vaccine acceptance rate will be high and I think people will embrace this as a step towards trying to get to freedom from this disease. I think people are going to embrace that and behave appropriately.

TV20: Just one final brief question. How does this vaccine impact people who already had the virus?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: My recommendation now to my colleagues, friends, neighbors, family is even if you had the COVID-19 illness go ahead get the vaccine. Obviously and we don’t know in a large-scale how the reaction is going to be but the general thought is the kind of immunity you get from a vaccine including this one tends to be more robust and longer than natural infections are/ Given the overall safety and efficacy of this vaccine, I would say people should take it when people have had mild infections or so on. We don’t know how long they’re immunity lasts from that mild infection. I would say go ahead. I’m sorry you had COVID-19. When it’s your turn to get the vaccine, please go ahead and get it. It will definitely make you safer and hopefully people around you safer get it.

TV20: We covered a range of topics. Is there anything else you would like to add that I may have not asked?

Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi: The one thing I would add to the safety of the vaccine itself is, when we know vaccines have had safety over an eight week period we know that there are safer in the long term that has been true of almost all vaccines. That’s one of the things the FDA was looking for to approval for safety. They needed at least eight weeks of safety data on follow up. So that was done.

To find out more about Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi click here.

Cpyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.