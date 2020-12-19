Advertisement

Annual Columbia County Chamber Ball rescheduled due to the pandemic

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 100 year anniversary event in Columbia County is being rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is moving the annual Chamber Ball to April 24th.

Organizers say the decision is “out of an abundance of caution and safety as a result of COVID-19.”

They also say while the date has changed the standard will not

The event will be held at Florida Gateway College.

