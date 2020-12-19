Christmas comes early for students at PACE Center for Girls Alachua

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It was a very merry and early Christmas for the students of PACE Center for Girls Alachua on Friday afternoon.

In the spirit of giving, the board of directors and community partners with the center gave the girls $50 gift cards to the store of their choice.

Students also made a $200 wishlist, the donor TNT Impact then hand-wrapped each gift on each girl’s list for the holiday celebration.

After, each girl sat in front of the group and told the reasons why each of them was special in the socially distanced holiday event.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.