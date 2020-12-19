Advertisement

Florida Gateway College delays spring semester due to the pandemic

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College students are getting an extra week of winter break due to the pandemic.

The college will delay the start of the spring semester by one week, with the first classes being held on January 19.

FGC officials credit the move to increased COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The change means no spring break and the semester ends on May 3rd.

