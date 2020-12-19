Friday night high school basketball recap

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Eastside boys basketball team improved its record to 6-1 with Friday night’s 70-45 home victory over St. Francis. The Rams outscored the Wolves 21-8 in the second quarter and 24-11 in the third quarter to take command. Eastside is off until Jan. 5 when it visits North Marion, while St. Francis (3-6) travels to Munroe on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the Trenton girls took their first loss of the season, a 54-38 setback to University Christian out of Jacksonville. The loss came in the finals of the SAMCO Classic. The Tigers drop to 10-1 overall.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.