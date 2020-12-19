Gainesville company Infinite Energy acquired by Atlanta-based Gas South

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s official, after 26 years of local ownership a Gainesville employer is sold.

Infinite Energy is now acquired by Atlanta-based company Gas South. Infinite Energy was founded in 1994 by former Gainesville Regional Utilities employees Darin Cook and Rich Blaser.

The company provides retail and wholesale energy to customers able to choose their own providers.

Gas south expects the acquisition to more than double its annual revenue.

