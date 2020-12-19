INNOVATE Gainesville captures the influence of Gainesville icons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To capture the innovation and influence of Gainesville in just one book is no easy task. With the help of world-wide publisher Innovations of the World, Gainesville entrepreneur Pablo Casilimas did just that.

“And I saw the books and I said, we need to have one of these in Gainesville.”

For the past two years, Casilimas worked on the INNOVATE Gainesville project. The book launched virtually and in-person early this month at the Cade Museum.

“There were times that I was working on this and I don’t know if I’ll ever do this again because it got really tough at times,” added Casilimas. “Trying to gather content from over 80 companies is like herding cats. Like trying to herd 80 cats at the same time and we made it happen. Just seeing the reactions on people’s faces, every single person, not a single person has been like oh it’s cool. Everybody has been like wow that is beautiful.”

The book features more than 300 pages of inventors, influencers and icons who call Gainesville their home like Paul Prusakowski. He was featured in the book as the head of OPIE software and the owner of Gainesville Prosthetics.

“You know when I opened up that book, to see not only just my business but all the other great leaders and to be among them in that book;” mentioned Prusakowski. “I was proud of Pablo and proud of this community to have something that we could have on our desks at the office to show visitors how much Gainesville really has to offer.”

Check out the digital version here or purchase the hard copy of INNOVATE Gainesville by contacting Casilimas via email: pablo@rootexcreative.com

