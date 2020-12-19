Marion County Schools saw largest increase in COVID-19 cases

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is quarantining 805 students and staff members.

According to their weekly COVID-19 report, MCPS is reporting 98 new positive cases (57 students, 41 employees), which quarantined 730 students and 75 employees.

This is the largest increase of cases for the school district since they have revealed their COVID-19 numbers.

This is the list of departments and schools that are affected:

