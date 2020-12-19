Advertisement

Marion County Schools saw largest increase in COVID-19 cases

The MCPS COVID-19 weekly report from Dec. 11-17 sees largest increase
The MCPS COVID-19 weekly report from Dec. 11-17 sees largest increase
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is quarantining 805 students and staff members.

According to their weekly COVID-19 report, MCPS is reporting 98 new positive cases (57 students, 41 employees), which quarantined 730 students and 75 employees.

This is the largest increase of cases for the school district since they have revealed their COVID-19 numbers.

MCPS COVID-19 weekly report Dec. 11-17
MCPS COVID-19 weekly report Dec. 11-17

This is the list of departments and schools that are affected:

MCPS COVID-19 weekly report Dec. 11-17
MCPS COVID-19 weekly report Dec. 11-17

