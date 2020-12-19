Advertisement

Rockets hit US base in Afghanistan, no casualties reported

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott...
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Miller’s military headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. The top U.S. military officer has held an unannounced meeting with Taliban peace negotiators to push for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan.(AP Photo/Robert Burns)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan and NATO officials in Afghanistan say five rockets have been fired at a major U.S. base. There are no casualties reported.

A spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province says the rockets hit Bagram Airfield. She says 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others.

A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

In April, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for five rocket attacks on the base.

The IS also has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Kabul in recent months including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
GPD: Three arrested for stealing weapons, credit cards from UF policemen cars
GPD: Three arrested for stealing weapons, credit cards from UF policemen cars
Dave & Buster’s coming to Gainesville, hiring
Dave & Buster’s coming to Gainesville, hiring
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson reached out to the fans for the first time since he...
Gators forward Keyontae Johnson: ‘God said my work here ain’t done’
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise

Latest News

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
Gas South Infinite Energy
Gainesville company Infinite Energy acquired by Atlanta-based Gas South
Chamber Ball Rescheduled
Annual Columbia County Chamber Ball rescheduled due to the pandemic
FGC Classes Delayed
Florida Gateway College delays spring semester due to the pandemic