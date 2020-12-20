Advertisement

#7 Florida Gators to play #6 Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs against Alabama during the first half of the...
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The #7 Florida Gators football team will be heading to Arlington, Tx to play the #6 Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl.

This will be the first time in program history that Florida will play in the Cotton Bowl. The game will be held at AT&T Stadium on Dec 30 at 8 pm on ESPN.

Florida is coming off a 52-46 loss to #1 Alabama in the SEC title game on Saturday. Despite the loss, the Gators stayed at #7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

This is the third straight season that Head Coach Dan Mullen has led the Gators to a New Years Six bowl. Florida defeated Virginia in the 2019 Orange Bowl 36-28 and beat Michigan 41-15 in the 2018 Peach Bowl.

However, the Gators will be without star tight end Kyle Pitts, who opted out of the bowl game and declared for the 2021 NFL draft on Sunday.

Florida last visited AT&T Stadium in 2017. The Gator lost their season opener to Michigan that year 33-17.

